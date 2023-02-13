Celtics Joe Mazzulla said it was ‘important’ for Payton Pritchard to express his desire to be traded Payton Pritchard wanted a trade. Joe Mazzulla is happy he said how he felt. Boston MA 2/9/23 13celtics Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talking to guard Payton Pritchard (11) against the Memphis Grizzlies during third quarter action at TD Garden. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and Payton Pritchard is still a Boston Celtic.

According to The Boston Globe, the third-year point guard hoped he would be dealt elsewhere so that he could get more playing time instead of scrapping for minutes on one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

“I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard said. “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the comments after Boston’s 119-109 win over Memphis on Sunday.

“I love Payton. I’m happy Payton is expressing himself,” Mazzulla said. “I think the honesty that he speaks with is important, to talk about that stuff. Because at the end of the day I trust him completely and regardless of his circumstances he’s always ready to play. He’s the ultimate professional … it’s very important to have him.”

Pritchard scored 12 points on four made 3-pointers in 18 minutes during Boston’s win on Sunday. The Celtics were without guards Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, Pritchard says he’s ready to move on from the topic of a potential departure.

“My mind has already reset,” said Pritchard. “I’ve already been open about where I was at. I’m here now. At the end of the day, I’m a professional, I’m going to show up to work and any minutes I get I’m going to play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody has been saying, I love the city, I love the organization, I love my teammates. This is one of the best.

“The whole thing is about me wanting to play because that’s what I love to do. But, I do love it here and I’m committed. I want to help this team however I can to put a banner up. Whatever that takes.”