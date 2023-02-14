Celtics Report: Jayson Tatum will participate in NBA 3-point contest It's the second year in a row Tatum will give the 3-point contest a shot. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot at the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photo/Steven Senne

Jayson Tatum will participate in the NBA 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen will round out the field.

Tatum is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers per game, which is ninth in the NBA. He’s taking a career-high 9.3 threes and his 3-point shooting percentage is a career-low 35.3 percent.

Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston's Jayson Tatum, Sacramento's Kevin Huerter, Miami's Tyler Herro, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland's Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

The four-time All-Star finished third in last year’s 3-point contest, behind Stephen Curry and Mike Conley.

Tatum was voted as an All-Star starter for the first time this season. He has started the game for the past two seasons, but that’s because he was replacing an injured starter.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the All-Star game, and Jaylen Brown will be a reserve.

The Celtics haven’t had any players win the three point contest since Paul Pierce did over a decade ago in 2010.