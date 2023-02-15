Celtics Celtics injuries: Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum & Al Horford to return Wednesday; Derrick White ‘probable’ after ear injury The Celtics finally received some good news on their injury report Wednesday afternoon. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum are both expected to play on Wednesday against the Pistons. Nick Grace / Getty Images

After etching plenty of key cogs into their injury report over the last week, reinforcements are finally on the way for the Celtics.

After spending time on the shelf, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford are all expected to return to Boston’s lineup for Wednesday’s home game against the Pistons.

Tatum missed Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness, while Horford also sat out of the matchup at Fiserv Forum because of knee soreness.

Smart has been ruled out for the last 11 games after suffering an ankle injury during Boston’s road win over the Raptors back on Jan. 21. Boston will welcome Smart’s playmaking and defensive capabilities back into its lineup, but the C’s backcourt has been buoyed as of late by the play of Derrick White.

Advertisement:

White — who is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game since filling in for Smart — also avoided the sting of the injury bug Tuesday.

The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week’s availability appeared to be in doubt for Wednesday after suffering an ear injury against the Bucks.

According to TNT’s Jared Greenberg, White reportedly stayed in Milwaukee Tuesday in order to see a specialist after having trouble hearing out of his left ear.

White suffered his injury in the second quarter of Boston’s eventual 131-125 loss in Milwaukee. While trying to cut past Bucks guards Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter, White fell and took a shot to the head after losing control of the ball.

Derrick White's ear injury pic.twitter.com/1xcmUKvrW4 — Bllen Production (@YT_Bllen) February 15, 2023

Despite being in clear discomfort, White remained in the game and ultimately logged 43 minutes for Boston. The 28-year-old guard led the way for a shorthanded C’s roster with 27 points and 12 assists in the loss.

White was listed as “probable” on Wednesday’s injury report, opening the door for the guard to split reps at point guard with Smart.

Despite the return of three starters to Boston’s lineup, Jaylen Brown will remain out with a facial fracture for Wednesday’s game. Robert Williams is listed as questionable due to ankle soreness, while Mike Muscala will not play after logging 44 minutes on Tuesday night.

Advertisement:

The Celtics and Pistons will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.