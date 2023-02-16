Celtics Celtics name Joe Mazzulla head coach, remove interim tag Boston also announced that Mazzulla has signed a contract extension. Joe Mazzulla during the Celtics' win over the Pistons on Feb. 15. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

After leading the Celtics to the best record in the NBA heading into the All-Star break, Joe Mazzulla has officially named as the team’s head coach, according to an announcement on Thursday morning.

Mazzulla, 34, took over from former head coach Ime Udoka on an interim basis prior to the start of the season. Now, Boston has dropped the interim tag and have officially made the Rhode Island native the 19th head coach in team history.

On top of the change in title, Mazzulla and the Celtics have also agreed to a contract extension, per the announcement.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens in the team’s release. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the upcoming NBA All-Star game.