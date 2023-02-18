Jayson Tatum ties for 4th at 3-point contest

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Jayson Tatum went first in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest on Saturday and turned in a respectable showing with 20 points.
Pacers teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield passed him, Lauri Markkanen tied him, then it came down to Damian Lillard to decide whether Tatum advanced.
Lillard, one of the NBA’s most clutch players ever, finished with 26 to bump Tatum out. Tatum finished tied for fourth, out of eight competitors, and Lillard went on to win the whole competition.
Tatum, who had the third-best odds this year behind Lillard and Hield, advanced to the second round in 2021. This time, however, he wasn’t able to do so. He did draw a laugh when he pump-faked before one attempt.
Paul Pierce was the last Celtic to win the competition, in 2010, and Larry Bird won it a franchise-best three times.
