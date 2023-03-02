Celtics Marcus Smart responded to Bam Adebayo’s comments about his Defensive Player of the Year award Smart said Adebayo is a "good friend," but laughed off the Heat center's claim. Marcus Smart playing against Bam Adebayo during a Celtics-Heat game in Jan. 2022. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 117-113 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Tonight, the Bruins are back at TD Garden to play the Sabres at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics will be at home to play the Nets at 7:30 p.m.

Marcus Smart’s take on Bam Adebayo’s recent claim: Marcus Smart broke the lengthy streak of NBA big men to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, though Heat center Bam Adebayo took issue with the voters’ choice.

Adebayo, speaking to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks in a recent interview, said that he “100 percent” should have won the award over the last two seasons (center Rudy Gobert won in 2021).

“Marcus Smart guards one through four,” Adebayo said of Smart’s positional versatility on the defensive side. Adebayo contended that he guards every position, including center.

Smart was asked about the comments during a Wednesday interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews and (former Celtic) Kendrick Perkins.

“Bam, come on now,” Smart laughed. “Bam’s a good guy, good friend of mine, but me and Bam both know that’s a lie.”

“The things I was doing at that time at my size was different and last time I recall, Bam, I blocked your shot as well. That should let you know everything you need to know right there.”

The Celtics and Heat do not play again in the regular season, but could clash in the playoffs depending on seeding (and if the Heat, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, make it to the postseason).

Trivia: Before Marcus Smart won Defensive Player of the Year last season, who was the most recent point guard to have won the award?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won it in the 1995-1996 season.

On this day: In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain set an NBA record by scoring 100 points in a 169-147 Warriors win over the Knicks. The sheer eruption of offense — New York had three players score more than 30, yet lost — was dominated by Bill Russell’s great rival. Chamberlain’s record has stood the test of time, remaining an otherworldly anomaly as an NBA box score.

Trivia answer: Gary Payton