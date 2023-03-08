Celtics Celtics are ‘rallying together’ for Grant Williams as his minutes continue to slip Williams sat the first three quarters against Portland, but scored eight points in the fourth. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game New York Knicks, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photo/Steven Senne

Grant Williams flexed his confidence when he told Donovan Mitchell that he was going to make both free throws with the game on the line Monday night.

His embarrassment was on clear display after both shots clanked off the rim. It was prime material for jokes on social media and beyond.

On Wednesday, Williams addressed the moment, acknowledging that he can see the humor in it as he attempts to shake off the disappointment.

“I felt like I was super locked-in and focused, even the confidence of saying you’ll make them both,” Williams said, according to The Boston Globe. “It’s funny, because when you say that and miss both, it’s even funnier. But for me it’s just a matter of understanding that happens and you can’t beat yourself up too much. All you have to do is prepare for the next game and survive.”

Williams rode the bench for the first three-quarters Wednesday night, and didn’t enter the game until the Celtics had a comfortable lead. He’s played 17 minutes or less in six of the last eight games, including a DNP against Cleveland last week.

But when he came off the bench to start the fourth quarter, he responded by hitting his first 3-point attempt of the game. He finished with eight points on 3-8 shooting and five rebounds in 12 minutes.

“He’s doing a good job,” Celtics guard Derrick White said. “Obviously, it’s not easy but he’s a great guy, a great person. He wants everybody to succeed. We all love Grant. We’ve got his back, and he’s got ours.”

Williams began the season as a key role player. He is still averaging 26 minutes per game despite his recent minutes reduction.

Sam Hauser and Blake Griffin played a combined 50 minutes. Hauser hit his first three 3-pointers before missing his final six. Griffin grabbed six rebounds and committed four fouls without scoring any points.

There are still nights when Williams sees a heavy workload, like Boston’s double-overtime loss to the Knicks on Sunday when Williams played 44 minutes. He also played well against the Cavs, knocking down four of his six three-point attempts before missing the free throws at the end.

Wednesday’s production against Portland was pretty close to his averages in terms of scoring and rebounding. Hitting that first 3-pointer should serve as a solid confidence boost.

“I think the biggest thing is for him to continue to work and stay ready at the things he needs to do,” Celtics forward Al Horford said. “He’s been great at that. Grant has been very professional, very positive. When he’s getting those opportunities he’s making the most of them. It’s something as a team we’re just rallying together and all we’re worried about is continuing to get wins and to play the right way.”