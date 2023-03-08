Celtics Video: Danilo Gallinari takes threes during drill at Celtics facility The 34-year-old is currently recovering from a torn ACL he suffered while playing for Italy last summer. Danilo Gallinari signed a two-year deal with Boston this past offseason. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

On Wednesday morning Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari posted a video of himself shooting 3-pointers inside the Celtics’ Brighton practice facility.

The video, posted to his Twitter account, is the latest in a series that Gallinari has shown as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Wednesday’s clip was the first showing the sharpshooter attempting threes inside Boston’s facility. The 6-foot-10-inch forward made all three shots he tried from beyond the arc, running to half court and back between each one.

Gallinari injured his left ACL while playing for his native Italy in EuroBasket this past August.

His recovery videos have ranged from him jumping over objects in the Celtics weight room to taking mid-range jumpers in shootaround.

Each one is full of colorful emojis and recovery messages as he keeps fans updated on his status.

In early January Gallinari did his first on-court running since his injury.

As of right now it’s still unclear whether Gallinari will be ready for the postseason. If his recovery takes the same 10 months that it did when he tore his ACL in 2014, then Gallinari should be back for the latter stages of a Celtics postseason run.

Just a month ago it wasn’t certain that Gallinari would even remain with the Celtics after the trade deadline due to his valuable $6.5 million salary. The forward himself acknowledged the nature of the NBA business and the chance that he would get traded.

For now though, Gallinari remains with Boston, and Celtics fans will have plenty of recovery videos to watch to get them excited.

First train your mind, then your body 💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ieHuJCE8o — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) January 9, 2023