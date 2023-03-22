Celtics Jaylen Brown remains vague when asked to clarify comments about his future with Celtics "I can’t speculate on anything above what I’m doing right now." Jaylen Brown is set to hit free agency in 2024. Michael Dwyer / AP Photo

Jaylen Brown sent some Celtics fans into a panic with candid comments about his future in Boston earlier this week.

The 26-year-old wing, who will become a free agent in 2024, was noncommittal when asked during an interview with The Ringer about his plans once his contract expires.

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” Brown said. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

Advertisement:

According to Brown, his cautious answer was “because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy.”

But the vague response only stoked the flames of Celtics fans worried that Brown will head elsewhere in 2024.

After dropping 27 points in Boston’s blowout win over the Kings on Tuesday, Brown was asked about his recent comments.

“I feel great, on a 50-win team right now, which [you] can’t take for granted. [Tuesday] was the 50th win,” Brown said, per video from NBC Sports Boston. “Right now, I’m focused on helping lead my team for another playoff run. In terms of speculation et cetera, I can’t speculate on anything above what I’m doing right now.

“I think sometimes when people write articles, they get taken out of context at times, especially when writers have their own agendas or whatever. For me personally, thinking about clarifying things that have been recently said. But other than that, I’m focused on my team. I’m focused on playing basketball and focused on winning games.”

Jaylen Brown addresses his recent comments about #Celtics future pic.twitter.com/0GKsbzWWgA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2023

But when asked what specific things he wanted to clarify, Brown opted to not expand.

Advertisement:

“Nothing right now,” Brown added. “The only thing I want to clarify is that the Celtics need to play better and win more games. If I want to say something in the future about the kind of things that’s been floating around, I will.

“But in terms of right now, I like when people hear things from the horse’s mouth and you can see my reaction, and my face and everything — how I feel about what I’m saying. Sometimes those things can get lost in translation. If I feel the need to do so, I will. I keep constant communication with my teammates and organization. And we have to have everybody on board if we’re going to do things that we say we’re going to do. Right now, I’m focused on that.”

For as much as Celtics fans might fret over Brown’s future in Boston, the All-Star guard is still under contract for at least another season and remains in a good situation with the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Wednesday morning that he didn’t believe Brown’s comments warranted a panic from Boston fans.

Advertisement:

“He is a thoughtful individual,” Wojnarowski said. “Not every player is going to give up his leverage when he talks about it publicly. I didn’t think the comment was that incendiary. I thought he left it open-ended.”