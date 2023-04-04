Celtics Jaylen Brown opens up about playing with Jayson Tatum: ‘At this point we’re a part of each other’s destiny’ Brown discussed his relationship with Tatum and how he dealt with trade rumors Jaylen Brown opened up about his relationship with Tatum in an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

When asked by The Ringer last month how long he plans to play with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown said he didn’t want to answer the question because of how Celtics fans might react.

They might go crazy with speculation, he said. Plus, he wants to see how things play out over the duration of his contract which is set to expire next summer.

On Tuesday, Brown opened up about his relationship with Tatum in an interview with Stadium’s Shams Charania. He said that seeing each other grow has helped him and Tatum build on a foundation of respect.

“I think we both love this game tremendously and want to continue to improve,” Brown said. “We compete, push each other, we learn from each other. I think a lot of our relationship has been built off of that dynamic of respect. I think that’s the beautiful part of it. JT, I get to see him come into work every single day and prepare. He gets to see me come in every day and prepare.”

That doesn’t mean playing with Tatum comes without sacrifice. Brown is a two-time All-Star, and throughout his time in Boston he’s watched Tatum rack up even more awards.

Brown said he celebrates Tatum’s accomplishments because that’s what he wants for himself.

“Jayson being the ultimate version of him doesn’t stop me from being the ultimate version of myself,” Brown said. “Him scoring 50 points, him being MVP, him being All-Star MVP, all of that is celebrated. Him getting the gold medal, you can see pictures of me celebrating his gold medal with him. That brings genuine joy for me and I appreciate him sharing those moments. At this point, we’re a part of each other’s destiny in a sense.”

Tatum and Brown are one of the best duos in the NBA. They’ve led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance and multiple trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. They combined for 90 points in the All-Star game this year. As the playoffs approach, Boston has the league’s second-best record.

That success brings detractors, Brown said.

“I get why people always try to break up duos,” Brown said. “Because so far, [Jayson and I] have been incredibly successful. Hopefully we can be even more, the only thing that would put the ribbon on top would be a championship.”

Brown also noted that he has a close relationship with Marcus Smart. He said he’s confident that if called Smart and told him he needed something, he’s confident Smart would show up.

“Marcus has become like a family figure. Just because I know where I stand with that person,” Brown said. “I know where he stands with me. We don’t always see eye to eye but when you look at somebody and you can trust them and you know they’ll go to war for you, those are the type of people you want to keep around in your life. Marcus is one of those guys for sure.”

Brown discussed how he handled trade rumors involving him and Kevin Durant. He said that he was focused on getting in the best shape possible. He told the Ringer last month that he called Tatum and Brad Stevens to get clarity on what direction the organization was trending in.

Now, with Durant in Phoenix, the trade deadline passed, and the playoffs approaching, Brown says he’s locked in on fighting to bring the Celtics a championship.

“Every single day, ever week, every month,” Brown said. ” I think that’s always the ultimate goal, not just from our organization, but our fanbase, etc. It’s something that’s the highest honor. It’s something that’s extremely hard to do… It would be great to be engraved in history with some of the greats. You’ve got to earn it. You’ve got to earn it. It’s got to be your time. Last year wasn’t our time. Hopefully this year is.”

