Celtics Malcolm Brodgon: Being in Boston ‘suits me perfectly’ The Sixth Man of the Year contender is enjoying his first season in Boston. Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (13) brings the ball up the court against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 13, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip

As his first regular-season with the Celtics comes to a close, Malcolm Brogdon seems to be in the right role on the right team.

He’s averaging 14.9 points off the bench, and shooting a career-best 44 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics have the second-best record in basketball and are among the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Brogdon said the opportunity to play for a contender means “everything” to him.

“I want to win,” Brogdon told reporters Wednesday night. “The last few seasons for me were rough not being able to win. I’m a winner. I feel like I’ve been known as a winner. I want to be known as a winner when I’m done playing in this league. And I want to win at the highest level and that’s winning a championship. So, being in Boston, being a Celtic fits me perfectly.”

Brodgon’s performance has him in the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He and New York’s Immanuel Quickley are considered the favorites.

“The humility he brings to our group, he takes pride in the second unit,” Mazzulla said. “In order to be a great team you have to have people like that. We have that from top to bottom. Malcolm has come in here with patience, humility and understanding, credit to the locker room for embracing and empowering him. I hope he gets [the award]. He deserves it. When he plays at a high level, we’re really good.”

After Brogdon’s 29 points, five rebounds and three assists helped lift the Celtics to a 97-93 victory over the Raptors at TD Garden, Jayson Tatum tweeted that Brogdon should be 6MOTY [6th Man of the Year].

Jaylen Brown, who scored 25 points, said having Brogdon this year has been a game changer for the Celtics.

“Malcolm, on any given night, he can come out and be one of the best players on the floor,” Brown said. “His decision-making, his poise, his athleticism; Malcolm is definitely a game changer for us being on the ball or off. He finds ways to make an effect on the game and games like today, where you don’t pay attention to him, he’ll light you up.”

Playing a reserve role isn’t what the former Rookie of the Year envisioned when he began his NBA career in 2016. But, he’s been able to shine in his role and help the Celtics tremendously.

“Coming off the bench, it is a challenge sometimes, to be honest,” Brogdon said. “Having a career where you start your whole career and then you come off the bench, and that’s where you have to suck it up. You’re not going to score as much. You’re not going to play as much, but that’s what I think makes a great team, having guys that are able to do that, having guys that are able to sacrifice.”