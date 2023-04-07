Celtics Watch: Grant Williams shows off by giving Mark Wahlberg a call after practice In the video on the Celtics' Instagram, the players were asked to name the most famous contact in their phones. Mark Wahlberg FaceTimes with Grant Williams after the team gets out of practice. @celtics on Instagram

After a recent practice, Celtics players were all asked the same, simple question: Who’s the most famous person in your phone?

In the video posted on the team’s Instagram account, the answers range from Blake Griffin choosing Justin Bieber to Grant Williams choosing Mark Wahlberg to Sam Hauser choosing Griffin.

Many players just responded off the top of their heads while others went through their phones for the most educated answer.

Some of the most impressive answers came from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown said he had Barrack Obama’s number, while Tatum name dropped both Jay-Z and Michael Jordan.

Advertisement:

Others like Hauser and Rob Williams went with some of their better known Celtics teammates.

“I don’t really got many famous friends,” Williams said. “JT or JB.”

Griffin and Derrick White each went with musicians. Griffin mentioned Bieber while White said Steve Aoki.

Of everyone, though, Grant Williams was the only player to actually call the person he said he had in his phone.

Not only did Williams attempt to FaceTime Wahlberg in the video, the actor actually picked up and fans got to see a quick interaction between the duo. The conversation featured the intro from Wahlberg, “what’s up killer?”

On the other side, when Griffin was asked to call Bieber, he vehemently declined.