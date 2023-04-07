Celtics Report: Jaylen Brown to miss the remainder of the regular season after cutting his hand on broken glass The all-star forward is expected to be ready for the playoffs If Jaylen Brown is named All-NBA he would earn a significant payday. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Jaylen Brown will miss the Celtics’ final two regular season games with a finger laceration, according to multiple reports.

He said he cut his hand while cleaning up broken glass.

“I was watering my plant and ended up knocking over a glass vase that was next to it,” Brown said Friday, according to MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Picked it up, set it on the ground, realized you probably shouldn’t set glass on the ground. Reached down and picked it back up, and it got me.”

Fortunately for the Celtics, Brown said he doesn’t expect to be out longer than a week. The all-star forward arrived at TD Garden wearing a cast, an uncomfortable sight as Boston closes out the regular season this week.

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

“I can still workout and do everything that I normally do,” Brown said. “Just I guess try to do as least as possible to let it heal. And that’s pretty much it.”

The Celtics, who are No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings, would play the winner of the 7 vs. 8 play-in game if they keep the No. 2 seed.

The play-in tournament takes place next week from April 11-14. The 2023 NBA playoffs are set to begin on April 15.