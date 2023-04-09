Celtics 5 takeaways as Payton Pritchard’s triple-double lifts Celtics over Hawks in season finale The Celtics closed the regular season on a high note. Payton Pritchard makes a three point basket over Aaron Holiday as head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Celtics finished their regular season with a satisfying win sans any of their starters on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Hawks 120-114.

Here are the takeaways.

1. The last game of a regular season is often an opportunity for players who don’t get a ton of playing time to put up big numbers and remind everyone watching what they are capable of in a bigger role.

Is that how Payton Pritchard — who posted a 30-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double on Sunday — saw his performance?

“For sure,” Pritchard said. “[I] had an opportunity to go out and show what I’m capable of, and I try to take those advantages.”

Advertisement:

Pritchard did most of his damage behind the 3-point line, finishing 9-for-16 from deep and 10-for-21 overall. Although he came up limping after one bad step in the second half, he looked largely unaffected by the plantar fasciitis and bone bruise in his heel.

As Pritchard walked off the floor, Joe Mazzulla shook his hand and told him “good job.” Pritchard has had a frustrating season — he performed well in stretches, but the Celtics have far too much guard depth to include Pritchard in the rotation. As a result, Pritchard often only played if the Celtics were short-handed or up big late.

“The way his career has gone as far as playing time, not playing time, he’s always handled it the right way,” Mazzulla said. “And he has a competitiveness and a professionalism and a work ethic about him that you always trust, no matter when he goes in, he’s going to be ready to play. And so I’m really happy for him and I have the utmost respect for him.”

Pritchard has never complained about the set up on a clear-cut contender, although he has admitted (when specifically asked) that not playing regularly is frustrating regardless of the circumstances.

Advertisement:

On Sunday, the Celtics gave Pritchard the game ball. He passed it along to Celtics assistant coach Aaron Miles.

“I’m not one to really keep that,” Pritchard said. “I’d rather give it to people around me that have kind of stayed with me throughout the year. Obviously people know it’s been an up and down year emotionally and obviously physically now. So for me to come back and do that, so, definitely give it to people who stayed with me.”

2. The Celtics finished tied for their third-most made and fourth-most attempted 3-pointers in a game this season, shooting 25-for-54. Pritchard led the way in both makes and attempts, but Sam Hauser wasn’t far behind (8-for-14) and Mike Muscala shot 4-for-7. Both Muscala and Hauser recorded career-highs in points scored with 27 and 26 respectively. Hauser helped the Celtics regain the lead and get off to a great start in the second half by burying triples on three consecutive possessions.

“My assists really came off of Sam, Mike, other guys hitting tough threes, so it made me look a lot better,” Pritchard said. “Obviously Sam started off the second half hitting three in a row. A lot of credit goes to them.”

Advertisement:

Hauser — who fell out of the rotation after a cold streak in December and January — shot 49.1 percent from 3-point range in February and 42.6 percent in March. The Celtics become virtually unguardable when he is on target from deep.

A reporter asked Hauser how the team got back on track after the All-Star break.

“I think just kind of playing together a little bit more,” Hauser said. “Having a little bit more connectivity and taking care of the ball and rebounding is a big part in that too. Sometimes having a break like that, you can reset and refocus your mind, and I think that was a big part for us, having the All-Star break and coming back strong.”

3. Derrick White started the game and played just over five minutes. With those minutes, White ensured that he played all 82 games this season.

“I think he takes pride in that,” Mazzulla said. “A key to that is our depth. That’s helped. I think because we have such a balanced roster, it takes a little bit off of everybody. At the same time, he loves playing basketball. Really enjoys it and it’s cool to see. So I’m happy for him.”

After playing well for 81 games, White deserved the opportunity to complete his accomplishment and play all 82. He also deserved a break. Credit to Mazzulla for ensuring both happened.

Blake Griffin and Grant Williams both played just over five minutes as well.

4. Rookie guard J.D. Davison spent most of the season in the G-League, playing just 12 games and 66 total minutes, but he showed a lot of promise as a ball-handler and distributor in Maine with high-level athleticism (no seriously, look at this slam from earlier in the year).

Those flashes were interesting in extended minutes on Sunday as well. Davison finished with just eight points, but he made a 3-pointer, flew through the air for an incredible block late in the second half, and dished out three assists.

Advertisement:

Davison needs a lot of work as a scorer, but we’ve seen some promise from the 20-year-old over the last few months.

5. The Celtics can relax for a few days now — they won’t know their first-round opponent until Tuesday when the Hawks take on the Heat. The playoffs begin on Saturday.

Mazzulla was asked if he has a chance to reflect on the season now.

“Yeah, really just a chance to take a deep breath and just have the gratitude and perspective for the position that I’m in and a position that we’re in as a team,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s really important to have that. It’s easy to lose sight of that, especially the way we started out. So I think I’ve done that over the last couple of days. And I think just today is another example of that — of having the gratitude and the perspective, and I think that’ll help us prepare and will help us have the proper mindset for the playoffs.”