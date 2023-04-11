Celtics Jaylen Brown is expected to be available with ‘no restrictions’ for Game 1 The Celtics should have Brown ready to play on Saturday Jaylen Brown is expected to be ready to go for Game 1 AP Photo/Nick Wass

Jaylen Brown is expected to be available to play in Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the winner of the Miami vs. Atlanta play-in game.

“It’s getting better,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He wasn’t able to practice today but he was out there for everything. Still no restrictions, you know, heading into Game 1.”

The all-star forward did not participate in practice on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports. He missed the final two games of the Celtics’ regular season after cutting his hand on broken glass while watering his plants.

He received five stitches after the incident and arrived at TD Garden with his hand wrapped on Friday.

“I was watering my plant and ended up knocking over a glass vase that was next to it,” Brown said on Friday. “Picked it up, set it on the ground, realized you probably shouldn’t set glass on the ground. Reached down and picked it back up, and it got me.”

On Tuesday, Brown appeared at the Auerbach Center without the hand wrapped, according to MassLive’s Brian Robb. He’s expected to be available for practice by Thursday or Friday, Mazzulla said.

“Obviously, when we’re fully healthy, it’s a little bit different,” Mazzulla said. “But at the end of the day, one of the things this roster was built on is depth and the ability to play different ways. And so we all have to be prepared to play a role in a series. It can be long and all those guys have been ready to play a role.”