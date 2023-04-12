Here’s the schedule for the Celtics vs. Hawks playoff series

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The schedule for the Celtics‘ first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks has been released.
Boston will host host Game 1 (Saturday, 4/15 at 3:30 p.m.) and Game 2 (Tuesday, 4/18 at 7 p.m.) at TD Garden. Boston will also host Game 5 (Tuesday, 4/25) and Game 7 (Saturday, 4/29) at times to be determined if necessary.
Atlanta will host Game 3 (Friday, 4/21 at 6 p.m.) and Game 4 (Sunday, 7 p.m., TNT]. If a Game 6 is necessary, the Hawks will host next Thursday at a time to be determined.
The winner of the series will face the winner of the Brooklyn/Philadelphia series.
Here’s the full schedule:
