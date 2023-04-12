Celtics Here’s the schedule for the Celtics vs. Hawks playoff series The first-round playoff series kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Celtics are locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The schedule for the Celtics‘ first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks has been released.

Boston will host host Game 1 (Saturday, 4/15 at 3:30 p.m.) and Game 2 (Tuesday, 4/18 at 7 p.m.) at TD Garden. Boston will also host Game 5 (Tuesday, 4/25) and Game 7 (Saturday, 4/29) at times to be determined if necessary.

Atlanta will host Game 3 (Friday, 4/21 at 6 p.m.) and Game 4 (Sunday, 7 p.m., TNT]. If a Game 6 is necessary, the Hawks will host next Thursday at a time to be determined.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the Brooklyn/Philadelphia series.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Atlanta at Boston, Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Game 2: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. on NBA TV Game 3: Boston at Atlanta, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Boston at Atlanta, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. on ESPN Game 4: Boston at Atlanta, Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. on TNT

Boston at Atlanta, Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m. on TNT Game 5: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 25, TBD if necessary

Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday, April 25, TBD if necessary Game 6: Boston at Atlanta, Thursday, April 27, TBD if necessary

Boston at Atlanta, Thursday, April 27, TBD if necessary Game 7: Atlanta at Boston, Thursday, April 27, TBD if necessary