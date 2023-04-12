Here’s where the Celtics and their stars rank in jersey sales, according to the NBA’s latest data

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
According to the NBA’s top-seller list, Jayson Tatum has the third most popular jersey in the league in terms of sales from the second half of this season.
This week, Tatum became the first player in Celtics history to average more than 30 points per game during a single season. He finished the regular-season as the NBA’s leading scorer in terms of total points. He also recently debuted a signature shoe with Jordan Brand, the Tatum 1.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the only two players whose jerseys sold more than Tatum in recent months, according to the NBA.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown made the list at No. 14, one spot behind MVP candidate Joel Embiid of Philadelphia. Brown is No. 9 in the NBA in scoring and shot a career-best 49.1 percent from the field during the regular season.
Brown and Tatum combined for 90 points during the NBA All-Star Game in February.
Former Celtic Kyrie Irving, who was traded to Dallas at the trade deadline, is No. 10.
As a team, the Celtics came in third in merchandise sales behind the Lakers and the Warriors.
The Celtics are set to kick off the playoffs with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round against Atlanta at TD Garden on Saturday.
