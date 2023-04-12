Celtics Rajon Rondo says the Celtics need a title more than the Bucks First Take's Stephen A. Smith said it would be more of a letdown if the Bucks failed to win the Finals this year. Rajon Rondo joined "First Take" Tuesday morning. First Take

On Tuesday, former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo joined ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss the NBA Playoffs and how Boston fits into the picture.

During the show, Rondo, J.J. Reddick, and Stephen A. Smith were asked who they thought would be the bigger disappointment if they didn’t make it to the NBA Finals, the Celtics or the Bucks.

Smith opted for Milwaukee, citing all of the “noise” around the team and it’s star players and the question marks that Boston may have in head coach Joe Muzzulla.

“Obviously the Boston Celtics are the reigning Eastern Conference champions, and I think the pickup of Malcolm Brogdon has been big time, but you have questions at the coaching spot. Ime Udoka got them to the Finals,” Smith said.

While he went on to note the talent of the Bucks and their heightened expectations because of it, he did say that the Celtics are his pick to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I expect Boston to come out of the East but with all the chirping they’ve been doing about Milwaukee, yeah that’s a disappointment,” Smith said.

In Rondo’s response to Smith, he said that Boston would be the greater disappointment instead, not only if they didn’t make the Finals but if they didn’t win the Finals.

“It’s called Titletown, Beantown, they expect a win” Rondo said. “It’s been a very long time since they hoisted that trophy, so going back to the Finals after last year and not getting it done, that’s not gonna work. We don’t hang Eastern Conference banners in Boston.”

When it was Reddick’s turn to speak he tried to bridge the gap between the two other guests. He noted the commitment of Boston’s fan base, and the overall success of the Celtics this season, but said there wasn’t much of a reason to argue over who would be more disappointed.

“The reality is, they’re the two best teams in the NBA,” Reddick said. “If they end up making the Eastern Conference Finals and playing each other, one of those two teams is going to be disappointed, that’s the reality.”