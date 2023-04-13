Celtics Marcus Smart is ‘pretty close’ to 100 percent and looking forward to guarding Trae Young Marcus Smart and the Celtics are healthy and preparing to take on the Hawks this weekend. Marcus Smart says he's looking forward to guarding Trae Young in the playoffs Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During Thursday’s Celtics practice at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart sank a half court shot, walked over to give Malcolm Brogdon a first bump, and playfully punched the air like he was a boxer.

Smart missed a few games recently with a neck injury, but says he’s ready to go for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.

“My neck is doing fine,” Smart said on Thursday. “Still a little sore, but I’m keeping up with my treatments and strengthening my neck muscles to make sure this doesn’t re-occur. But, as of right now it’s good. Physically, I wouldn’t say 100 percent, but pretty close. I haven’t been able to say that in a while. It feels good to say that.”

The NBA’s reigning defensive player of the year watched Tuesday’s play-in game between the Hawks and Heat at his house. He wasn’t surprised that Atlanta knocked off Miami and prevented a Round 1 rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference finals.

And he’s eager to match up with star Hawks guard Trae Young.

“Any player that I go against, especially one of the great players in this league, I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Smart.

The Celtics swept the Hawks during the regular season, including a win on Easter Sunday when both teams rested their starters on the final game of the regular season.

Young scored more than his average (26.2 points per game) both times the Celtics played the Hawks with their starters in. He scored 35 in a March 11th loss and 27 in a blowout loss on Nov. 16.

“You just make it tough on him,” Smart said. “He can score in every aspect of the game. You’re not going to be able to take away everything, but you can try to take away his biggest moves and make everything he gets as hard as possible.”

The Celtics appear to be near full strength as they head into Saturday’s playoff opener. Jaylen Brown was at practice as expected without a cast on his injured right hand, though he did have some tape on it.

Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III were there and appeared pretty healthy. Jayson Tatum said he’s feeling great after playing the least amount of games he’s played in six years.

“The energy has been great,” Tatum said. “Essentially been waiting for this moment, getting to the playoffs. The group is locked in, the group is focused. Everybody’s back and healthy. So we’re just preparing the right way.”

While the energy at practice seemed loose and playful, Smart said he’s looking forward to bringing playoff intensity this weekend.

“We’re back to pissed off,” Smart said. “Yeah, we’re happy and we’re smiling here but we’re getting ready we’re getting ready and we’re at the point when we step on the court Saturday, you’re not going to see me smiling.”