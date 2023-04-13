Celtics NBC Sports Boston is looking for a play-by-play voice for first two Celtics playoff road games Brian Scalabrine, the color analyst on the broadcasts, mentioned on his SiriusXM show Thursday morning that he had reached out to Hornets voice Eric Collins about filling in. Games 3 and 4 of the first-round series will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.





When the Celtics face the Hawks in Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, an unfamiliar voice could be calling the play-by-play on NBC Sports Boston.

Recent circumstances and a scheduling quirk have led the regional broadcast home of the Celtics to seek a fill-in announcer for the first two road games.

Mike Gorman, the team’s legendary play-by-play voice, recently had surgery for a detached retina and is not cleared to fly.

Sean Grande, the team’s radio play-by-play voice on the 98.5 The Sports Hub network, has moved to the television side often this season. Gorman cut back his travel schedule significantly this season, and Grande moved from radio to TV seamlessly.

But Grande has a prior commitment to call Bellator MMA for Showtime and is unavailable for those two games. He would be available to move to the TV side if the series returns to Atlanta for Game 6.

Jon Wallach will handle the radio call in Grande’s absence.

NBC Sports Boston is working to find a fill-in for Games 3 and 4. Brian Scalabrine, the color analyst on the broadcasts, mentioned on his SiriusXM show Thursday morning that he had reached out to Hornets voice Eric Collins about filling in.

Gorman was hoping to go on the road but isn’t quite where he needs to be yet. He will call the home games from the Garden.

Game 3 also airs on ESPN, and Game 4 also will be on TNT.