Celtics Mayor Michelle Wu authorizes car-free ‘playoff hub’ on Canal Street Cars won't be allowed on the street for three hours before Bruins and Celtics playoff games and one hour after. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks to a crowd at the St. Patrick's Day parade. Nathan Kilma Boston Globe

On Thursday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu approved changes around TD Garden that would create a “playoff hub” for the Bruins and Celtics on game days.

The plan will focus on making Canal Street, which intersects with Causeway Street, right in front of TD Garden, a car-free zone on certain occasions.

Wu announced that on game days, restaurants on the street will be able to extend their outdoor seating without having to worry about any oncoming vehicles for three hours before games and one hour after.

Restaurants on Canal Street include Sullivan’s Tap, Hurricane’s, and Pizzeria Rustico.

“With both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year, we’re excited to give Boston fans a space to safely gather, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses,” Wu said.

Fans will first get a chance to take in the car-free environment on Saturday when the Celtics take on the Hawks at home at 3:30 p.m. The other potential dates to enjoy the area during the first round of the NBA playoffs are April 18, 25, and 29, depending on how long the series goes.

For the Bruins, fans can sprawl across Canal Street potentially beginning on Marathon Monday.