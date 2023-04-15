Celtics Celtics rock ‘One Boston’ warmups for Saturday’s playoff opener in honor of Boston Marathon bombing anniversary "We have a responsibility to what’s come before us, not only in sports but off the court."

The Celtics were one of the many organizations to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing on Saturday.

Instead of wearing their usual green and white warmups, the Celtics wore blue and yellow warmups with “One Boston” written across the chest for their opening playoff game.

Our strength and resiliency was tested 10 years ago today, but we are #BostonStrong #OneBoston 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/zWVHFfBte9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 15, 2023

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla explained why the team decided to wear those warmups for Saturday’s Game 1 against the Hawks.

“We have a responsibility to what’s come before us, not only in sports but off the court,” Mazzulla told reporters. “Areas to have a positive impact and this shirt represents that.”

Mazzulla believes that the warmup shirt is a good representation of the City of Boston.

“The shirt represents kind of what the city has gone through,” Mazzulla said. “They’ve persevered.

“I don’t take for granted that I’m in a position where I can help others and be a positive impact on our youth. I think that’s key.”

"This shirt represents what this city has gone through"



Joe Mazzulla says it's an honor to coach in Boston, especially with the Boston Marathon coming up pic.twitter.com/k1LIVxrzzn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 15, 2023

Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native, also spoke about what it means for him to coach in Boston as he wore the “One Boston” shirt on Saturday.

“I think it’s an honor and a privilege to coach in this city,” Mazzulla said. “It’s one of the most well-rounded cities, and it’s a place I love to be.”

The “One Boston” warmups weren’t the only thing the Celtics wore to pay tribute to someone or something in Saturday’s playoff opener. The Celtics wore their City Edition uniforms, which were made prior to the start of this season to honor Celtic legend Bill Russell following his death in July 2022. Celtics star Jaylen Brown also wore shoes with Russell’s face alongside his face on them for Saturday’s game.