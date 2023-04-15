Celtics rock ‘One Boston’ warmups for Saturday’s playoff opener in honor of Boston Marathon bombing anniversary

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
The Celtics were one of the many organizations to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing on Saturday.
Instead of wearing their usual green and white warmups, the Celtics wore blue and yellow warmups with “One Boston” written across the chest for their opening playoff game.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla explained why the team decided to wear those warmups for Saturday’s Game 1 against the Hawks.
“We have a responsibility to what’s come before us, not only in sports but off the court,” Mazzulla told reporters. “Areas to have a positive impact and this shirt represents that.”
Mazzulla believes that the warmup shirt is a good representation of the City of Boston.
“The shirt represents kind of what the city has gone through,” Mazzulla said. “They’ve persevered.
“I don’t take for granted that I’m in a position where I can help others and be a positive impact on our youth. I think that’s key.”
Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native, also spoke about what it means for him to coach in Boston as he wore the “One Boston” shirt on Saturday.
“I think it’s an honor and a privilege to coach in this city,” Mazzulla said. “It’s one of the most well-rounded cities, and it’s a place I love to be.”
The “One Boston” warmups weren’t the only thing the Celtics wore to pay tribute to someone or something in Saturday’s playoff opener. The Celtics wore their City Edition uniforms, which were made prior to the start of this season to honor Celtic legend Bill Russell following his death in July 2022. Celtics star Jaylen Brown also wore shoes with Russell’s face alongside his face on them for Saturday’s game.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.