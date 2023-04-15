Jaylen Brown wears epic Bill Russell-themed sneakers during Game 1

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is wearing a custom pair of green shoes with Bill Russell’s face on the side during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round.
Russell, the legendary Celtics center and humanitarian, is pictured wearing a red shirt and black jacket with a smile on his face. The NBA retired Russell’s No. 6 jersey after he died in 2022 at age 88.
Russell won 11 championships as a player and two as a coach, all with the Celtics. But his impact stretches far beyond the basketball court, Brown said before Boston’s season opener in October.
“During the peak of racial tension in our society, he represented a type of nobility and honor that transcended sports,” Brown said. “The amount of respect he receives from his people will live on eternally, and I’m grateful to be able to shake his hand. He was a true champion both on and off the floor and our gratitude is endless.”
Brown, who averaged a career-best 26.7 points per game during the regular season, started Game One after missing the Celtics’ final two regular season games with a hand injury.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.