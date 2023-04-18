Celtics NBC Sports Boston won’t use conventional play-by-play for Celtics-Hawks Games 3 and 4 With Mike Gorman and Sean Grande unavailable, the network will let analysts Brian Scalabrine and Eddie House handle the telecast by themselves. Brian Scalabrine (left) and Mike Gorman usually team up on Celtics telecasts on NBC Sports Boston. JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF

NBC Sports Boston won’t have Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman on the call when the Celtics travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks in Games 3 and 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

It won’t have the accomplished Sean Grande to move over from the radio side, either.

In fact, it won’t have a conventional play-by-play voice at all.

With Gorman unable to fly as he recovers from eye surgery and Grande unavailable because of a previous commitment, NBC Sports Boston has confirmed that it will have analysts Brian Scalabrine and Eddie House call both games rather than bringing in an unfamiliar play-by-play voice.

Advertisement:

Gorman, who is in his 41st season calling Celtics games and received the Curt Gowdy Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, recently had surgery for a detached retina and is not cleared to fly.

Grande, who is in his 22nd season calling Celtics games on the radio, has called numerous games on the television side this season with Gorman greatly reducing his travel. But he is scheduled to call Bellator MMA for Showtime and is unavailable for Games 3 and 4.

Grande would be able to call Game 6 in Atlanta for NBC Sports Boston if the series lasts that long.

Jon Wallach will call the games on the 98.5 The Sports Hub radio network in Grande’s absence.

Scalabrine and House have called games together this season and have a strong rapport as former Celtics teammates, but it is unusual for a team to go without a conventional play-by-play voice for postseason games.

Game 3 also airs on ESPN, and Game 4 also will be on TNT.