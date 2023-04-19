Celtics Jaylen Brown provides update on injuries to hand and shoulder The cut on Brown's hand had split open during Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday. Jaylen Brown is fouled by the Hawks Bogdan Bogdanovic as he drives to the basket in the second half on Tuesday. Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

Following the Celtics’ 119-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, Jaylen Brown provided updates to reporters on injuries to his shooting hand and left shoulder.

Brown did not note any particular problems with the cut on his right hand during Game 2, after previously saying it had split open during Game 1 on Saturday night. He simply noted that the injury is “getting better each and every day.”

"It's getting better each and every day." 🙌



Jaylen Brown gives an update on his hand pic.twitter.com/MLkAUGOx4i — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 19, 2023

During the game, it did not appear as if Brown was having much difficulty managing the wound. The wing shot 50 percent from the field and from beyond the arch against the Hawks on Tuesday and added three steals and two blocks.

Advertisement:

One of his two threes narrowly beat the shot clock in the third quarter and gave the Celtics a 20-point lead.

Jaylen Brown knocks down the TOUGH triple before the shot clock expires 🔥pic.twitter.com/qoBn2n2A3q — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) April 19, 2023

While his hand continued to heal on Tuesday, Brown did note that he picked up another injury while going for a rebound.

“I took an elbow or something to my left trap, and it’s a little bruised up right now,” he said. “But, at this point in the year, the body is bruised up, and that’s a part of being in the playoffs. I’ll be all right.”

Following the win on Tuesday, Brown and the Celtics have two days off. The next game for Boston will be Friday in Atlanta with Game 4 on Sunday.