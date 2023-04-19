Celtics NBA players voted TD Garden as the place with the best fans in the league The Athletic surveyed more than 100 NBA players anonymously. Boston has the best fans, they say. The Celtics ranked high in the Athletic's poll for best - and worst - fans in the NBA Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Between the Celtics and the Bruins, TD Garden could host two deep playoff runs simultaneously this spring.

It’s also home to the best fans in the NBA, according to The Athletic, which anonymously polled 108 active NBA players.

TD Garden pulled in 18% of the vote, topping Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (12.1%). Golden State’s Chase Center tied with New York’s Madison Square Garden at 9.7%.

Boston also ranked high in the “worst fans” section of the poll, finishing fifth behind Charlotte, Detroit, Washington, and Utah.

“They talk crazy s*** there,” as one anonymous player who voted to name Celtics fans the best put it.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished a distant fourth in the anonymous MVP vote. Half of the vote went to Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid alone. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished second and third, respectively.

Advertisement:

But, an anonymous player argued that if he were starting a team from scratch, his first move would be to sign Tatum over the others.

“Probably Jayson (Tatum). I think he does everything you need,” the player said. “Elite wing. I think that’s how the league is shifting. I don’t necessarily need a big so I wouldn’t say I would go with one of those monsters. And then I think Giannis is great too, but he’s getting older. JT’s at the perfect age right now where he’s seasoned enough to win but also experienced enough to guard at the other end of the court, too.”

Atlanta’s Trae Young, who leads Boston’s first round opponent, was voted most overrated player in the league. Derrick White, who scored 26 points in Boston’s Game 2 win Tuesday night, finished sixth in the most underrated poll.

“I think the league knows that he’s good but you don’t hear about him other than Celtics fans,” one player said about White.