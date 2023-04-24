Celtics Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 against the Celtics after bumping official Murray was averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in this series against Boston. Dejounte Murray will not be on the court for the Hawks' Game 5 matchup against the Celtics. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If the Hawks are going to keep their season alive against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, they’re going to have to do it without one of their star guards in Dejounte Murray.

The NBA announced on Monday that Murray is suspended for Game 5 of the first-round series between the Celtics and Hawks after bumping into an official on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the end of Boston’s 129-121 win over the Hawks in Game 4 at State Farm Arena. Before leaving the court, Murray bumped into referee Gediminas Petraitis, later yelling in his direction while getting ushered to the locker room by his teammates and Hawks personnel.

Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 against the Celtics after making contact with an official at the end of the Hawks Game 4 loss. pic.twitter.com/3U2Uhd3afE — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 24, 2023

Murray’s suspension is good news for the Celtics, who hold a commanding 3-1 series edge in this best-of-seven series with the Hawks. Murray has been one of the few consistent playmakers for Atlanta, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game over four contests.

Boston has added incentive to dispatch a shorthanded Hawks squad on Tuesday night. With a victory in five games, the Celtics will commence their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, rather than next Monday.

An earlier start to that playoff round is bad news for the Sixers, given that Joel Embiid is currently recovering from a sprained knee. Boston will welcome any opportunity to take on Philadelphia without the MVP candidate on the court, even if it’s just for a game or two.