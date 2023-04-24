Celtics Former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly hired by Rockets Since his initial suspension back in the fall, Udoka has been linked to numerous coaching vacancies across the NBA. Ime Udoka is returning to the sidelines with the Houston Rockets. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is returning to the NBA sidelines.

Udoka, who was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season following an improper relationship with a subordinate employee, has been hired by the Rockets as their new head coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season at the helm, Udoka was suspended just ahead of Boston’s training camp in September due to what the team called a “violation of team policies.”

Joe Mazzulla was appointed as the Celtics’ interim head coach, with Boston eventually dismissing Udoka in February after tabbing Mazzulla as the team’s permanent head coach and signing him to an extension.

Since his initial suspension back in the fall, Udoka has been linked to numerous coaching vacancies across the NBA.

He was once considered as a potential hire for the Brooklyn Nets after they fired Steve Nash back in November, but the team opted to eventually promote interim coach Jacque Vaughn.

Wojnarowski added in his report that Udoka opted to not pursue other coaching opportunities like the Raptors’ open position before eventually agreeing to the Rockets’ job.

The Rockets have sat in the cellar of the NBA standings over the last few seasons, with Houston ultimately parting ways with former head coach Stephen Silas back in April.

Even though Houston posted a record of 22-60 this season, Udoka should have plenty to work with on a rebuilding roster flush with both cap space and young talent like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.

With Houston posting the second-worst record in the NBA in 2022-23, the Rockets have a good chance at adding another top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft like Victor Wembanyama or Brandon Miller.