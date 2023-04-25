NBA announces dates for conference semifinal series between Philadelphia and winner of Boston-Atlanta showdown

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
After Tuesday’s 119-117 win for the Hawks — which cut the Celtics’ series lead to 3-2 — the NBA announced the dates for the conference semifinals between Philadelphia and the winner of the Boston-Atlanta first-round matchup.
That series will open Monday, May 1, and the games will be played on May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 14th.
Game 6 of Celtics-Hawks will be played Thursday night in Atlanta. If necessary, Game 7 will be played Saturday in Boston.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.