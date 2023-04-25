Celtics NBA announces dates for conference semifinal series between Philadelphia and winner of Boston-Atlanta showdown If the Celtics advance, they'll begin their second-round series against the 76ers on Monday, May 1. James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Sixers await the winner of Boston-Atlanta.





After Tuesday’s 119-117 win for the Hawks — which cut the Celtics’ series lead to 3-2 — the NBA announced the dates for the conference semifinals between Philadelphia and the winner of the Boston-Atlanta first-round matchup.

That series will open Monday, May 1, and the games will be played on May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 14th.

Game 6 of Celtics-Hawks will be played Thursday night in Atlanta. If necessary, Game 7 will be played Saturday in Boston.