Celtics 'Second chances are important': Joe Mazzulla weighs in on the Rockets hiring Ime Udoka The Celtics head coach spoke about the importance of forgiveness.

BOSTON — Ime Udoka has a new job as head coach of the Houston Rockets.

His indefinite suspension and subsequent firing paved the way for Joe Mazzulla to take over as Celtics head coach.

Mazzulla, who was previously an assistant coach with the Celtics, had only been a head coach at the Division II college level before.

Mazzulla reached out to Udoka when he heard about the hiring.

Trust and forgiveness were part of the Celtics’ reasons for hiring Mazzulla, who was arrested multiple times in college over a decade ago. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said at the time that he personally vetted Mazzulla himself.

“I’m happy for [Udoka] in the sense that I think it’s important,” Mazzulla said. “Second chances are important. Grace is important. Forgiveness is important. I’m a product of a second chance. I think it’s important to have that in society. I texted him congratulations and that I was grateful to spend time with him and learn from him as a coach.”

The Celtics disciplined Udoka for multiple violations of team policies involving a woman employed by the team who he had a relationship with.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets felt comfortable enough to hire Udoka after the NBA league office reviewed an independent report that the Celtics commissioned.

The probe found an improper workplace relationship and that Udoka used crude language before the start of the relationship, Wojnarowski reports.

“There was nothing that they found to be disqualifying to work again in the NBA,” Wojnarowski said.

Udoka was also in the running for the Toronto Raptors’ head coaching vacancy before accepting the position in Houston.

The Celtics retained several assistants who coached under Udoka during his tenure in Boston, leaving some to wonder if they’ll join their old boss in Houston.

“I don’t expect anything,” Mazzulla said when asked if he expects any of the coaches on his staff to join Udoka in Houston. “I just want our guys to be in a position to feel like they’re growing as a person and as a coach.

“We try to make that environment here with the Celtics and we want the people that work here to know that they’re valued. Because of them we have an opportunity to be a really good organization. So, if you feel that, that’s great. I always want guys to feel like they can grow.”

