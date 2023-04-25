Celtics John Havlicek’s wife and daughter present Malcolm Brogdon with Sixth Man of the Year trophy The Celtics guard won the trophy named for the late Celtics legend.

Right before Game 5 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Hawks, Malcolm Brogdon stood at TD Garden’s center court and smiled.

The Celtics presented the newly minted NBA Sixth Man of the Year with his trophy Tuesday night in front of the fans.

The NBA named the Sixth Man of the Year trophy after John Havlicek earlier this season. Havlicek was a 13-time NBA All-Star and 1974 NBA Finals MVP, playing his entire career with the Celtics.

Malcolm Brogdon accepting the John Havlicek Trophy as the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year!#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/UdEyNjhBof — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 25, 2023

Havlicek’s wife, Beth, and daughter, Jill, were there to present Brogdon with the award. Havlicek passed away four years ago Tuesday at the age of 79.

Advertisement:

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game without making any starts this season. The former NBA Rookie of the Year has eagerly adapted to his role coming off the bench for a contender this season.

TNT’s Inside the NBA presented Brogdon with the trophy last week. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford handed Brogdon the trophy that time.