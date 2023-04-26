Celtics Celtics executive Heather Walker dies after battling brain cancer Walker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2021. Heather Walker during a Pan-Mass Challenge benefiting the Dana-Farber Institute in 2022. Courtesy of 13 Photography

Heather Walker, the Celtics’ vice president of public relations who had helped to raise awareness and money to fight the brain cancer she was battling, died Wednesday at the age of 51.

The announcement was made on the Move 4 Heather Facebook page, a fundraising campaign Walker launched following her glioblastoma diagnosis in 2021.

“She isn’t fighting anymore and can finally rest,” the post read. “She is with so many who have gone before her that I’m sure she was welcomed with open arms.”

Walker had worked for the Celtics since 2006, and was seen as one of the “brightest stars” in the organization due to her energy, positivity, and passion.

When she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in 2021, Walker worked with The Jimmy Fund to start her Move 4 Heather Challenge.

It called for participants to do something on their “bucket list” or something that moved them, take a photo or video, share it on social media, and donate to the Heather Walker Fund.

The donations have helped support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Since being established, the fund has raised more than $640,000.

Walker is survived by her husband, Stephen, and their two daughters.

Update: The Celtics issued a team statement, ending by saying that Walker “will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on.”

Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. pic.twitter.com/bUGiaL53A1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2023