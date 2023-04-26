Celtics The Celtics’ Game 5 meltdown forced Janet Jackson’s Atlanta concert to be postponed Jackson was booked to perform at State Farm Arena on the same night as Game 6. Atlanta fans will have to wait an extra 24 hours to see Janet Jackson. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson was scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday night, but the concert has been pushed back to Friday, the venue announced.

The Atlanta Hawks, who play their home games there, will host the Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday instead.

It’ll be a busy two-day stretch for Downtown Atlanta with a home NBA playoff game on Thursday, the Jackson concert on Friday, and Taylor Swift performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.

The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on TNT.

This could have been prevented if the Celtics didn’t blow a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The Celtics would have eliminated the Hawks if they hung on for the win at TD Garden.

But, Trae Young and the Hawks pulled off a 119-117 stunner that culminated in a 30-foot stepback 3-pointer from the two-time all-star to send the series back to Atlanta.

SHOW UPDATE: Due to tonight’s @ATLHawks Game 5 win 🎉, we will host Game 6 on Thursday, moving Thursday’s Janet Jackson concert to Friday. If you have tickets to the original show date, they will be honored for Friday’s date.



Learn more here: https://t.co/sZByGB4Dww pic.twitter.com/jKP2LLAkRN — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) April 26, 2023

Jackson’s tour is called “Together Again,” and it has a stop in Massachusetts. The concert is on May 19, during the same week as the Eastern Conference Finals. Even if the Celtics make it past Atlanta and Philadelphia, there won’t be a scheduling conflict because the performance is at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

If the Celtics win Thursday night, they’ll kick off the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday against Philadelphia at TD Garden. If they lose, they’ll host Atlanta for Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday.