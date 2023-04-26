Celtics Ime Udoka weighs in on the scandal that ended his time with the Celtics Udoka said he's undergone sensitivity training, counseling, and has apologized to those around him. Ime Udoka briefly addressed his departure from the Celtics. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Eight months after the Celtics announced the indefinite suspension that led to his departure from Boston, the Houston Rockets on Wednesday introduced Ime Udoka as their next head coach.

Udoka commented on the situation for the first time since his initial statement in the aftermath of the suspension.

“I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in,” Udoka said. “I stand by that, and I feel much more remorse even now towards that. I’ve spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways, improving in areas with a chance to sit back, reflect, and grow. I think that will make me a better coach and a better leader. But, the matter has been resolved and I can’t really speak much about it.”

The Celtics suspended Udoka for multiple team policy violations involving a relationship with a female staffer.

Boston named 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla interim coach. Boston and Udoka parted ways in February, clearing the way for Mazzulla’s interim tag to be removed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that an independent probe commissioned by the Celtics found that Udoka had an inappropriate workplace relationship with one woman and used crude language before the start of the relationship.

Fertitta said he felt comfortable hiring Udoka based on research the organization did. He said that there wasn’t anything that suggested Udoka shouldn’t be working in the NBA.

“It was a tough decision, but it wasn’t,” Fertitta said. “Because there was one person that we felt was an exceptional candidate to take us to the next level. We’re just so excited to have Ime. He is everything that the Rockets were looking for. We did so much due diligence on this gentleman, going back to his playing days … we just got a glowing report, and we’re extremely, extremely happy.”

Udoka said he felt the Celtics were within their rights to let him go over his behavior.

“Yeah, I mean, honestly my part in it was to take ownership and accountability for my part,” Udoka said. “They had a choice to make a decision, and they went that route. My thing was own up to it, take responsibility, and I served the suspension. I had to own it honestly. Same thing that I preach to the guys. I can’t sit here and not take accountability myself.”

Udoka said he went through sensitivity training and counseling with his son as part of his self-improvement process, which helped him realize how his actions affected the people around him.

“This past year being honest and upfront about what I went through,” Udoka said, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. “How your actions have consequences. I can be a prime example of that, but at the same time, how you can tackle that adversity and come out on the other side.”

Mazzulla spoke about the importance of forgiveness when asked about the Udoka situation before Boston’s Game 5 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

Fertitta struck a similar tone on Wednesday.

“We’re a forgiving society and everybody makes mistakes,” Fertitta said. “Some things, maybe we shouldn’t forgive people for, but I think what happened in his personal situation is definitely something we forgive for. I discussed it with the president of my organization who is a woman, and she was very comfortable with the situation … we’re a forgiving world and anybody that isn’t forgiving then shame on them.”