Mike Gorman will be back on the call for Celtics-Hawks in Game 6

Mike Gorman has been cleared to travel and will call Game 6 of the Celtics-Hawks series Thursday night on NBC Sports Boston alongside analyst Brian Scalabrine.

Gorman, the Hall of Fame play-by-play voice who has called Celtics games for 41 seasons, missed Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series in Atlanta while recovering from eye surgery.

Gorman suffered a detached retina in his left eye in late February while out to dinner in the North End. He had surgery and continued to call Celtics games, but the recovery process is long, and flying can result in complications.

Gorman has called Celtics home games during these playoffs, but for the previous two road games, NBC Sports Boston had Scalabrine and fellow analyst Eddie House on the call without a conventional play-by-play voice.

