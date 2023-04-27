Celtics ‘She was very loved, and will be missed’: Celtics guard Marcus Smart pays tribute to Heather Walker Heather Walker was the Boston Celtics' vice-president of public relations.





Ahead of Game 6 of the Celtics-Hawks series in Atlanta on Thursday, Celtics players Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum paid tribute to Heather Walker, the Celtics’ vice president of public relations who died Wednesday at the age of 52 after a lengthy battle against glioblastoma.

Smart, now in his ninth season with the organization, reflected back to when he first joined the Celtics after being drafted in 2014.

“Heather was great. When I got here, she made my life very, very easy,” said Smart. “She was just so loving and caring. She cared for others. Every day, there was always something sweet, something she could do to make your day.”

Smart shared an example.

”When I first got here, when it came to the media, there were a lot of things I didn’t know,” said Smart. “There were a lot of places where I didn’t know to go. I would just contact Heather, and she knew everything, at every time. I really didn’t have to do anything because she was there. If I needed a place to go in Boston, I would ask Heather.

“I think I can speak for everybody in this organization, and everybody who knows her, she was very loved, and will be missed.

Tatum expressed his sympathy for Walker’s husband and two daughters.

“Prayers and thoughts to her family, her daughters,” said Tatum. “She was somebody I had a great relationship with while she was here. Just really sad and unfortunate to hear about that yesterday.”