The Celtics’ 2nd-round series vs. the 76ers begins Monday. Here’s the schedule.

The Celtics finally got past the pesky Hawks and advanced to the second round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

Their reward? Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Philadelphia swept the Nets in the first round. They haven’t played since April 22, and will have had more than a week off by the time this series tips off in Boston on Monday.

Embiid has been struggling with injuries, and the Sixers said he has a sprained ligament in his right knee. Head coach Doc Rivers didn’t say much about Embiid’s status for the series on Thursday, and wouldn’t say if Embiid will be able to practice before the series opens.

“I’m just going to wait,” Rivers said. “He’ll call me later. And we’ll see where he’s at.”

Celtics-76ers playoff schedule

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, Wednesday, May 3, 8 p.m., TNT/NBCSB

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

*Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, Tuesday, May 9, TBD

*Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, Thursday, May 11, TBD

*Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14, TBD