Celtics 76ers’ Joel Embiid ruled out for Game 1 vs. Celtics due to knee injury Embiid suffered an LCL sprain in his knee during the Sixers' first-round series against the Nets. Joel Embiid will not play in the Sixers' first game against the Celtics on Monday night. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Celtics will not have to deal with Joel Embiid during their second-round opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

The Sixers big man and arguably the NBA MVP frontrunner has been ruled out for Game 1 against the Celtics, according to head coach Doc Rivers.

Embiid has been listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report in the days leading up to Monday’s matchup at TD Garden. The 29-year-old center suffered an LCL sprain during Philadelphia’s Game 3 win over the Nets in the first round, and has been on the mend over the past week.

NBA insider Shams Charania noted on Monday morning that Embiid’s knee sprain might be more severe than the Sixers have acknowledged.

“I’m told he did have PRP treatment on his knee last week,” Charania said in an appearance on FanDuel TV. “He participated in parts of practice on Sunday which is a good step but he has a pretty serious LCL sprain that he was diagnosed with on April 21st. It was more than a Grade 1 ligament sprain.

“He’s done some shooting on the floor the past few days but this is the legend of Joel Embiid. When you think about it, he has a propensity to play through pain. In 2021, he plays through a torn meniscus in his knee and last year he plays through an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb.”

Even though the Sixers still have gifted scorers and facilitators on the roster in James Harden, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey, Embiid’s absence down low should benefit a Celtics squad that has struggled to contain the star center in the paint over the years.

“Listen, this happens it seems like more and more during the playoffs,” Rivers said of Embiid. “You have to fill the void. It’s not just going to be one guy or anything like that. We do have experience with it this year. We’ve done much better with it than we have this year during the past so we’re going to lean on that.”

The Celtics and 76ers will open their second-round series at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.