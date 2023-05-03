Celtics James Harden jokes about missing the Met Gala following career night "I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the playoffs this time of year." James Harden arrived at TD Garden for Game 1 in his unique outfit. James Harden Via Twitter

James Harden, missing the Met Gala due to Game 1 of his NBA playoff series with the Celtics, opted to bring his red carpet fashion to the halls of TD Garden.

Harden rolled into Boston wearing a zipped up jacket that featured spots of blue fur, leather, and patches of yellow. He also sported some rather large pants made of blue fur.

While the 76ers guard may consider himself a fashion icon, come the first Monday in May, his responsibilities usually lie in the NBA playoffs. Harden has either had a game or a travel day for the last five Met Galas that were held in May, something he lamented on his Twitter Tuesday.

Advertisement:

Sixers fans though are sure to be happy that Harden chose basketball over the gala on Monday as he poured in 45 points in the victory over the Celtics.

The 45 was a playoff-career-high for Harden but was not the first time he balled out while the gala was ongoing.

On May 6, 2019, the guard had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in a win over the Warriors while playing for the Rockets.

On May 1, 2017, he had 20 points, 14 assists, and four steals in a 27-point win over the Spurs.

I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the play offs this time of year #Uno pic.twitter.com/owX5lexVuv — James Harden (@JHarden13) May 2, 2023

Not being able to attend the galas hasn’t stopped Harden from showing off his fashion skills though.

Oftentimes he’ll enter arenas in outfits that are entirely his own and wears them with the same confidence, if not greater, than the one he plays with.

The following pictures are all from Harden’s Twitter and are outfits he’s worn to games this season.

James Harden walking into a playoff game in Brooklyn on April 20. James Harden walking into a home game in March. Harden on March 31 before a game against the Raptors.

James Harden’s outfit before a game against the Knicks in Philadelphia, Feb. 10. James Harden before a game against the Bulls. James Harden arriving for a game in Detroit on Jan. 8.

James Harden ahead of his game with the Clippers on Dec. 23. Harden’s outfit on Christmas Day this season. James Harden walking into TD Garden on Feb. 8.