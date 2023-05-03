James Harden jokes about missing the Met Gala following career night

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
James Harden, missing the Met Gala due to Game 1 of his NBA playoff series with the Celtics, opted to bring his red carpet fashion to the halls of TD Garden.
Harden rolled into Boston wearing a zipped up jacket that featured spots of blue fur, leather, and patches of yellow. He also sported some rather large pants made of blue fur.
While the 76ers guard may consider himself a fashion icon, come the first Monday in May, his responsibilities usually lie in the NBA playoffs. Harden has either had a game or a travel day for the last five Met Galas that were held in May, something he lamented on his Twitter Tuesday.
Sixers fans though are sure to be happy that Harden chose basketball over the gala on Monday as he poured in 45 points in the victory over the Celtics.
The 45 was a playoff-career-high for Harden but was not the first time he balled out while the gala was ongoing.
On May 6, 2019, the guard had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in a win over the Warriors while playing for the Rockets.
On May 1, 2017, he had 20 points, 14 assists, and four steals in a 27-point win over the Spurs.
Not being able to attend the galas hasn’t stopped Harden from showing off his fashion skills though.
Oftentimes he’ll enter arenas in outfits that are entirely his own and wears them with the same confidence, if not greater, than the one he plays with.
The following pictures are all from Harden’s Twitter and are outfits he’s worn to games this season.
