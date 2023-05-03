Celtics Joel Embiid is reportedly ‘on track’ to play in Game 2 vs. Celtics Embiid missed Game 1 with a knee injury. Joel Embiid during the 76ers' first-round playoff series against the Nets. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

After watching his team pull off a road win in Game 1 against the Celtics, 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly “on track” to play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid informed teammates that he intends to play in Game 2 as he celebrated winning NBA MVP on Tuesday night.

After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.”



Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2023

The 29-year-old center, who led the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game during the regular season, is “on track to return” against the Celtics “barring setbacks,” per Charania.

Embiid has been battling the knee injury since spraining the LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round series against the Nets.

On Tuesday, he became the first 76ers player since Allen Iverson in the 2000-2001 season to win league MVP. He received 73 first place votes, well ahead of the second-ranked player (Nikola Jokic), who received 15 first place votes.

Game 2 of the series gets underway at TD Garden on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.