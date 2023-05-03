Joel Embiid is reportedly ‘on track’ to play in Game 2 vs. Celtics

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
After watching his team pull off a road win in Game 1 against the Celtics, 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly “on track” to play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid informed teammates that he intends to play in Game 2 as he celebrated winning NBA MVP on Tuesday night.
The 29-year-old center, who led the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game during the regular season, is “on track to return” against the Celtics “barring setbacks,” per Charania.
Embiid has been battling the knee injury since spraining the LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round series against the Nets.
On Tuesday, he became the first 76ers player since Allen Iverson in the 2000-2001 season to win league MVP. He received 73 first place votes, well ahead of the second-ranked player (Nikola Jokic), who received 15 first place votes.
Game 2 of the series gets underway at TD Garden on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.
