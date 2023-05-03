Celtics Rob Williams discusses Joe Mazzulla’s coaching methods "Own up to it, dissect it, see what the problem is, and play through it." Rob Williams stands next to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In a video clip released Tuesday, Celtics center Rob Williams sat down with NBC Sports Boston to discuss the way the team has been playing and how Joe Mazzulla’s coaching style impacts players.

Williams discussed some of the team’s late game-struggles and the few timeouts Mazzulla calls.

"He'll tell us sometimes, 'I'm not going to call a timeout just because y'all made some stupid mistakes.'"



Against the Hawks, the Celtics repeatedly surrendered double-digit leads in the fourth quarter and allowed the series to go to six games.

Throughout several of Atlanta’s runs, Boston did not call any timeouts even when it was struggling.

“[Joe Mazzulla] wants us to take full responsibility,” Williams said. “He’ll tell us sometimes, ‘I’m not going to call a timeout because y’all made stupid mistakes.’ Own up to it, dissect it, see what the problem is, and play through it.”

Throughout the season Mazzulla has emphasized that “play through it” mentality with the goal of teaching his players how to adapt and communicate on the fly.

The idea of taking responsibility has also been a core principle for him this season. Williams said that Mazzulla “holds us accountable all the time, any way he can.”

Williams even began his interview Tuesday by recognizing the team’s faults against the Hawks.

“We tend to let leads go late in the game,” Williams said. “We did it a lot in the Atlanta series.”

When discussing the team’s film sessions, Williams described how everyone on the team is obligated to take responsibility for their mistakes.

“There’s not really any sugar coating for any part [of the team],” Williams said. “Whether its the players or the coaching staff, when someone messes up everyone is vocal enough to address it, and we have people who can reciprocate great energy and that know how to take constructive criticism.”