TNT flew a drone camera during Game 2 of Celtics-76ers — and got roasted for it on social media.

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
TNT decided to test out a drone camera during its broadcast of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.
The camera began flying around during pregame warmups and was visible both in person and on TV screens during the game.
There were many complaints about the drone on social media. Some found it distracting and didn’t like the angle it provided. Others talked about how they wanted to get rid of it.
Some accounts shared footage that the drone cam took and didn’t seem to mind. One account joked that the drone must’ve knocked Joel Embiid over when he flopped on a play that resulted in a Grant Williams foul call.
Here is a sampling of the reaction to the drone from fans and media members.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.