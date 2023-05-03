Celtics TNT flew a drone camera during Game 2 of Celtics-76ers — and got roasted for it on social media. "Get this drone camera all the way out of here. What are we doing?" The Celtics are battling the 76ers in Game 2. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

TNT decided to test out a drone camera during its broadcast of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The camera began flying around during pregame warmups and was visible both in person and on TV screens during the game.

There were many complaints about the drone on social media. Some found it distracting and didn’t like the angle it provided. Others talked about how they wanted to get rid of it.

Some accounts shared footage that the drone cam took and didn’t seem to mind. One account joked that the drone must’ve knocked Joel Embiid over when he flopped on a play that resulted in a Grant Williams foul call.

Advertisement:

Here is a sampling of the reaction to the drone from fans and media members.

TNT has a drone camera flying around for the Sixers-Celtics game in Boston.



Here, you can see the drone being visible from the main broadcast angle, followed by a view from the drone, and then back to the drone being visible on the main angle. 🏀📺🎥 pic.twitter.com/BtmAd2wBL1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2023

TNT has a drone flying around in here and it's irrationally bothering me — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 4, 2023

ROB WILLIAMS BLOCK ON THE DRONE CAMERA ANGLE pic.twitter.com/ptOuGy27yj — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) May 4, 2023

that drone going to get dunked on when Wembanyama arrives. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2023

Get this drone camera all the way out of here. What are we doing? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 4, 2023

Get this drone OUTTA here! pic.twitter.com/Ntknm3FcTV — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 4, 2023

please never show the drone camera ever again thank you — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) May 4, 2023

The drone must’ve taken out Embiid, because this ain’t no foul on Grant pic.twitter.com/V3Cm0oP3jE — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) May 4, 2023