Celtics After not eating all day, Marcus Smart enjoyed some of his own cereal following Celtics’ Game 2 win "This actually is the smartest thing to be eating." Marcus Smart was able to relax for the final moments of the Celtics' Game 2 win. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart treated himself to a late-night snack following the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

However, it wasn’t a typical late-night muncher. Rather, it was some breakfast food that has Smart’s name on it. The Celtics point guard enjoyed his branded cereal, “Wicked Smarts,” when speaking to reporters following the game. It was actually his first meal of the day.

“Just me,” Smart said when asked why he hadn’t eaten all day. “It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time. I don’t really like to eat too much before a game, especially if I’m going to do a lot of running. So, you’ve got to eat afterward.”

Advertisement:

In a follow-up, Smart was asked if it was a good idea to be snacking on cereal so close to after the game ended.

“This actually is the smartest thing to be eating,” Smart said with a laugh, playing on his name and the name of the cereal.

🥣 @smart_MS3 snacking on his cereal pic.twitter.com/lAO0uIGD13 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2023

Smart debuted “Wicked Smarts” in January, joking at the time how his “name is perfect” for a cereal brand name.

“You’ve got the R’s for Wicked Smarts,” Smart told reporters then. “I’ve got a good Boston accent now, you know what I’m saying. I take walks down by Harvard. I drive my car.”

Smart wasn’t the only Celtics player that had their own food brand shown off following the Game 2 win. Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent a sampling of his candy, “Small Wins” to TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Wednesday. The crew tried out the candy at the end of the postgame show.

“This is some good old candy, Jayson Tatum,” Shaquille O’Neal said of the gummies.

“Small Wins” gummies are plant-based and are low in sugar. Tatum unveiled the candy brand in 2022 before launching it in March.

Smart and Tatum had different outings in Game 2. Smart scored 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes, stepping up as one of the Celtics’ offensive catalysts in the first half.

Advertisement:

Smart had to step up offensively because Tatum found himself in foul trouble early. After recording two fouls in the first quarter and picking up a third in the second, Tatum played just 13 minutes in the first half and 19 in the game as he scored just seven points.

But Tatum’s season-low in points didn’t deter the Celtics at all. In fact, he was able to sit the whole fourth quarter as the Celtics cruised to a 121-87 win.