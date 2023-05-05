Celtics Al Horford wasn’t amused when a reporter laughed at the notion of him being an ‘elite shooter’ "My numbers don’t support it?" Al Horford shot 44.6 percent from 3-pount range this season. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The way Al Horford has reinvented himself into a 3-point shooting threat has helped the Celtics evolve into one of the most offensively potent teams in the NBA.

The veteran post player shot 44.6 percent from 3-point range during the regular season, which was second among qualifying players according to ESPN. Only 36 players in the league shot at least 40 percent from three this season, which means on average there’s about one or two players per team that can keep up with that percentage.

Horford is also shooting 47.6 percent from the field, which is third amongst Celtics starters behind Robert Williams III and Jaylen Brown.

Do these numbers qualify Horford as elite? Depends on who you ask.

On Friday, Horford made it clear to reporters that he thinks they do. He was asked about the difference between his shooting this season and last season.

“Not much difference, really,” Horford said in a video posted to Twitter by Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal. “I’m still getting good looks and I’ll continue to shoot them. Even throughout the season I went through ups and downs. That’s just a part of it when you’re an elite shooter.”

Great moment a few minutes ago — Al Horford addressed his G2 shooting, calling himself an elite shooter as a reporter laughed.



“You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” pic.twitter.com/LeWtpP69uB — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) May 5, 2023

The elite shooter part drew audible laughter from a reporter, according to Manning.

“You’re laughing? You don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” asked Horford.

“They do,” the reporter said.

Horford’s shooting has certainly come a long way from when he first entered the league with Atlanta. He went a combined for 3-for-12 from 3-point range during his first five years in the league. He took 325 3-point attempts this past regular season alone.

His numbers have slipped a little in the postseason, which was probably the basis for the response. Horford is 2-of-12 from 3-point range during this round of the playoffs.

“We go through walls,” Horford said. “So, just staying confident and ready to go.”

The Celtics are tied with Philadelphia heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night.