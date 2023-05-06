Celtics Robert Williams not on Celtics’ injury report following Game 3 scare Celtics guard Marcus Smart (left ankle sprain) and center Blake Griffin (low back pain) are questionable for Sunday's Game 4. Robert Williams had to have his right arm looked at during the Celtics' Game 3 win. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Celtics took some bumps and bruises en route to a Game 3 win over the 76ers on Friday.

Jayson Tatum to a knock to the knee when he went after a loose ball into the stands. Grant Williams had his head stepped on by Joel Embiid. And Robert Williams took a shot to his right arm when chasing after a loose ball by the Celtics bench.

Both Tatum and Grant Williams returned to action following their bumps, but Robert Williams didn’t on Friday. The team listed him as available to return after his fourth-quarter knock, but that was after a several-minute-long evaluation by Celtics’ trainers.

Robert Williams was later diagnosed with a right arm contusion. He wore a sleeve over his right arm at the team’s practice on Saturday, describing that the injury originally felt worse than it really was.

Advertisement:

“It felt like [pressure] on the muscle, it felt like a tear,” Williams told reporters Saturday.

However, Williams didn’t feel like he was about to have another injury setback.

“Nah,” Williams said when asked if he was worried about any big injury scare. “I could move my arm when it happened. I was kinda feeling out the situation.”

Robert Williams said it felt like a tear when he hurt his arm. Seems to be feeling better today. pic.twitter.com/Tl626JF6RG — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 6, 2023

The play happened early in the fourth quarter when Williams saw an opportunity to get an offensive rebound. He had to dive toward the Celtics’ bench though in order to make the play, which he did, but the Celtics weren’t able to fully capitalize.

“I was looking for my teammates to catch me when I was saving the ball,” Williams jokingly said when asked about what happened on the play. “But just fell though.”

Williams was in and out of the lineup for much of the regular season. He didn’t play until the middle of December due to having knee surgery in September. He also missed a few weeks in March due to a hamstring injury.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart (left ankle sprain) and center Blake Griffin (low back pain) are questionable for Sunday’s Game 4.