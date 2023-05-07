Watch: Celtics’ Marcus Smart runs out of time before sinking potential buzzer-beating 3 in Game 4 against 76ers

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
It was too little, too late for Marcus Smart and the Celtics in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.
With just seconds left on the clock in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Smart nearly sealed a dramatic win for Boston by sinking a 3-point buzzer-beater.
But even though the Celtics’ guard buried the attempt, he did not get the shot off in time — negating the trey ball and sealing a 116-115 overtime win for the Sixers.
It was a brutal lapse in execution for the Celtics, who scratched and clawed back from a double-digit deficit in regulation against Philly.
Boston held a 115-113 lead with 38 seconds left in overtime, but the Sixers regained a slim one-point advantage after James Harden buried his own corner three with 19 seconds to go.
Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics opted to not call a timeout on the subsequent possession. By the time Jayson Tatum drove to the paint and kicked it out to Smart, less than a second was left on the clock.
A similar sequence played out at the end of regulation. After Harden tied the game up at 107-107 with a floater, Mazzulla once again did not call time. The ball eventually landed in the hands of Smart at the buzzer, with his 3-point attempt failing to connect.
The Celtics and Sixers are now knotted up at 2-2 in their best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be Tuesday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.