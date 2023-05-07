Celtics

Watch: Celtics’ Marcus Smart runs out of time before sinking potential buzzer-beating 3 in Game 4 against 76ers

Marcus Smart sank the potential game-winning 3-pointer, but the final seconds already ticked off the clock.

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Marcus Smart did not get his game-winning shot off in time against Philadelphia in Game 4. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Conor Ryan

It was too little, too late for Marcus Smart and the Celtics in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

With just seconds left on the clock in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Smart nearly sealed a dramatic win for Boston by sinking a 3-point buzzer-beater.

But even though the Celtics’ guard buried the attempt, he did not get the shot off in time — negating the trey ball and sealing a 116-115 overtime win for the Sixers.

It was a brutal lapse in execution for the Celtics, who scratched and clawed back from a double-digit deficit in regulation against Philly.

Boston held a 115-113 lead with 38 seconds left in overtime, but the Sixers regained a slim one-point advantage after James Harden buried his own corner three with 19 seconds to go.

Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics opted to not call a timeout on the subsequent possession. By the time Jayson Tatum drove to the paint and kicked it out to Smart, less than a second was left on the clock.

A similar sequence played out at the end of regulation. After Harden tied the game up at 107-107 with a floater, Mazzulla once again did not call time. The ball eventually landed in the hands of Smart at the buzzer, with his 3-point attempt failing to connect.

The Celtics and Sixers are now knotted up at 2-2 in their best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be Tuesday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.