Celtics Celtics’ Derrick White named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team Derrick White's contributions played into the Celtics' 110.6 defensive rating — the second-best mark in the NBA. Derrick White was named to an NBA All-Defensive Team for the first time in his career. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After helping anchor one of the top defenses in the NBA this season, Derrick White is getting some well-deserved recognition.

The 28-year-old Celtics guard was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team on Tuesday, earning the most total points (99) among all Second-Team players. Only Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday (192 points) and Chicago’s Alex Caruso (125 points) placed ahead of White among NBA guards.

One of the key cogs in Boston’s deep and stingy roster, White appeared in all 82 games for Boston this season, including 70 starts. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his first full season with the Celtics.

Advertisement:

The Colorado native’s ability to stuff the stat sheet made him a valuable contributor in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.

But White’s greatest contributions came on the other end of the court. With White usually tasked with locking down one of the opposition’s top scoring threats at the perimeter, Boston ranked second in the NBA this season with a 110.6 defensive rating.

This marks the first All-Defensive Team accolade for White, who was acquired by Boston in February 2022 during a deadline swap with the San Antonio Spurs.

White nearly had some familiar company on the NBA’s All-Defensive squad.

Marcus Smart, who took home the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award last season, came up just short with 35 total points in All-Defensive voting — the highest total among players who did not make one of the two teams.

Jaylen Brown also earned some recognition with one first-team vote and two second-team votes, totaling four points.

Robert Williams, who earned second-team honors last year, was not voted in again after being limited to 35 games and just 23.5 minutes per contest in 2022-23 due to injury.

Here is the full list of the NBA’s All-Defensive Teams:

Advertisement:

First Team

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Second Team

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Derrick White, Boston Celtics