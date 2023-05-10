Celtics Colin Cowherd floats ridiculous Jaylen Brown for Jordan Poole trade Cowherd suggested that the Celtics blow up their core and trade Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon. Jaylen Brown is a two-time all-star. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Things are not going well at TD Garden, with the Celtics down 3-2 to the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and on the brink of elimination.

The way this postseason ends could have a significant impact on the franchise’s future, with Jaylen Brown set to become a free-agent after next season.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said he thinks it’s time for the Celtics to trade Brown and Malcolm Brogdon in exchange for Golden State’s Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

“Win or lose, I think the Celtics have to make a move,” Cowherd said. “And I’ll throw this out to you. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum doesn’t necessarily work because Brown’s got more alpha and Tatum’s the better player. But, if you brought Jordan Poole and Wiggins in from the Warriors, Tatum would clearly be the best player and he would have a wing defensive specialist.”

While the Warriors dispatched the Celtics in six games during last year’s NBA Finals, Brown remains a better player than Poole and Wiggins. Brown is a two-time all-star and a bona fide threat on both ends of the floor. Brogdon is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

"Jaylen Brown is perfect for the Warriors."



— @ColinCowherd on why it's time for the Celtics to shake things up… pic.twitter.com/g3dG6V3Bfy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 10, 2023

“Poole is not nearly the defender Jaylen Brown is, but he’s got a lot of alpha,” Cowherd said. “He’s clearly not as good as Tatum. You wouldn’t have that issue of ‘oh, is it a Tatum team or a Brown team.’ It would be a Tatum team with more defensive help and Wiggins helping on the wing”

Downgrading from Brown to a combination of Poole and Wiggins seems silly. If Tatum is the kind of player who can carry the Celtics to a championship then why would he need a lesser supporting cast?

“Yeah, Jordan Poole can’t play defense but you’ve already got Marcus Smart who plays it,” Cowherd said. “Wiggins would play it, Tatum would play it, and Robert Williams. You don’t need more defense. That’s not what you need. You need more scorers. Because Philadelphia’s guys, they’re alphas … they’ve got more guys that take big shots. So even if Boston won, I would try something new. All the Celtics are are variations of good, they’re not special.”