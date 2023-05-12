Celtics What time will Celtics-76ers Game 7 start? It all depends on who wins Lakers-Warriors Game 6. If the Lakers wrap up the series on Friday night, Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers will start Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green, left, defends against Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The NBA announced Thursday two potential start times for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers.

If a Game 7 is necessary for the Lakers-Warriors series — Los Angeles leads, 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night in Los Angeles — Boston and Philadelphia will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m. A Lakers-Warriors Game 7 would begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boston forced a Game 7 Thursday with a 95-86 win over Philadelphia. The winner will face the Knicks or Heat, who play Game 6 of their series on Friday. The Heat lead, 3-2.

The NBA also announced the schedules for the Eastern and Western Conference finals, with the Eastern Conference beginning on Wednesday and the Western Conference on Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for each series. All games are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.:

Eastern Conference

Game 1: Wednesday, May 17 at Boston/Philadelphia

Game 2: Friday, May 19 at Boston/Philadelphia

Game 3: Sunday, May 21 at New York/Miami

Game 4: Tuesday, May 23 at New York/Miami

Game 5: Thursday, May 25 at Boston/Philadelphia

Game 6: Saturday, May 27 at New York/Miami

Game 7: Monday, May 29 at Boston/Philadelphia

Western Conference

Game 1: Tuesday, May 16 at Denver

Game 2: Thursday, May 18 at Denver

Game 3: Saturday, May 20 at Los Angeles/Golden State

Game 4: Monday, May 22 at Los Angeles/Golden State

Game 5: Wednesday, May 24 at Denver

Game 6: Friday, May 26 at Los Angeles/Golden State

Game 7: Sunday, May 28 at Denver