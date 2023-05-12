Lakers eliminate Warriors in Game 6, locking in Celtics-Sixers tip time on Sunday

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers will be a Sunday matinee on ABC.
By virtue of the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 122-101, in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal Friday night, the finale of Boston’s series with Philadelphia will tip off at 3:30 p.m. at TD Garden. Had the Warriors won in Los Angeles on Friday, their Game 7 would’ve gotten the afternoon slot.
Boston forced a Game 7 Thursday with a 95-86 win over Philadelphia. The winner will face the Miami Heat, who eliminated the New York Knicks, 96-92, in Game 6 Friday night in South Florida.
The NBA also announced the schedules for the Eastern and Western Conference finals, with the Eastern Conference beginning on Wednesday and the Western Conference on Tuesday.
Here is the schedule for each series, and the NBA Finals.
Game 1: No. 2 Celtics/No. 3 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 6: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 7: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 1: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Thursday, May 18, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, Saturday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets, Monday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Wednesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 6: Lakers vs. Nuggets, Friday, May 26, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Sunday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
The Celtics have the best regular-season record of teams remaining, which means if they advance to the NBA Finals, they’ll have home-court advantage.
The dates for the NBA Finals are already set:
Game 1: June 1, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 2: June 4, 8 p.m., ABC
Game 3: June 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: June 9, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 5: June 12, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 6: June 15, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 7: June 18, 8 p.m., ABC
