Celtics Lakers eliminate Warriors in Game 6, locking in Celtics-Sixers tip time on Sunday The Celtics will play at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Eastern Conference finals schedule has been set, too. Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla & Co. will get a chance to finish off the 76ers Sunday at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers will be a Sunday matinee on ABC.

By virtue of the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 122-101, in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal Friday night, the finale of Boston’s series with Philadelphia will tip off at 3:30 p.m. at TD Garden. Had the Warriors won in Los Angeles on Friday, their Game 7 would’ve gotten the afternoon slot.

Boston forced a Game 7 Thursday with a 95-86 win over Philadelphia. The winner will face the Miami Heat, who eliminated the New York Knicks, 96-92, in Game 6 Friday night in South Florida.

The NBA also announced the schedules for the Eastern and Western Conference finals, with the Eastern Conference beginning on Wednesday and the Western Conference on Tuesday.

Here is the schedule for each series, and the NBA Finals.

Eastern Conference finals schedule

Game 1: No. 2 Celtics/No. 3 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 6: Heat vs. Celtics/76ers, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., TNT

*Game 7: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers, Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Thursday, May 18, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, Saturday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets, Monday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Wednesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

*Game 6: Lakers vs. Nuggets, Friday, May 26, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Lakers, Sunday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA Finals schedule

The Celtics have the best regular-season record of teams remaining, which means if they advance to the NBA Finals, they’ll have home-court advantage.

The dates for the NBA Finals are already set:

Game 1: June 1, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: June 4, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 3: June 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: June 9, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5: June 12, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 6: June 15, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 7: June 18, 8 p.m., ABC